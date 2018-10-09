Ojukwu: MASSOB rallies Igbo against APGA over Bianca’s political quest

The leader and founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independent Movement (MASSOB/BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has urged the Igbo not to vote for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in all elections for what he considered as neglect, insult, spite and lack of political regard for the late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, by fielding his wife, Bianca, for the 2019 senatorial election.

He also gave a seven-day ultimatum to all APGA political aspirants and candidates, who branded their campaign vehicles with Ojukwu’s portrait, to remove it.

Briefing journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo State after an emergency general meeting with members of MASSOB/BIM on Monday, Uwazuruike said, “The APGA leadership in Anambra gave an automatic return ticket to Senator Victor Umeh, who presently represents Anambra Central senatorial district. They also gave automatic ticket to an Anambra North aspirant, but on coming to an Anambra South, they allowed primary election to be held between one Ukachukwu against Bianca. It was a calculated effort to undermine Ojukwu, his wife, Bianca and the entire Ojukwu family.

“This is another affront on Ojukwu and the entire Igbo nation. MASSOB/BIM regards APGA as an Igbo party because of the person of Ojukwu. Everybody in Nigeria knows what Ojukwu was to APGA. It is pertinent to recall at this point that the son of Ojukwu, Emeka Junior, had contested for a seat in the House of Representatives under the APGA, but he could not win because he was not given the required necessary support by the party.

“The same situation has re-occurred. This time, it was on Bianca. This simply indicates that Ojukwu’s own Anambra people do not regard him and those he left behind. With this, APGA should not be seen, taken and regarded again as party for Ndigbo. On this premise, we in MASSOB/BIM urge all our members in particular and Ndigbo at large never to vote APGA again in any election in the South-East.

“If Ojukwu had not identified with APGA at the onset, the APGA wouldn’t have been seen in any political equation of Nigeria. Again, without the numerical strength of members of MASSOM/BIM, APGA would not have been winning elections in the state. Our love for Ojukwu has endeared us. This is because we also have the resources to buy over other political parties.”

