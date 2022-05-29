Okada attack: Police restore normalcy at Abuja estate

The FCT Police Command has restored normalcy at an Abuja Estate, Same Global Estate, in the Lokogoma Area of Abuja, following an attack by commercial motorcycle operators aka okada.

Blueprint gathered that over 100 motorcyclists, Sunday, attacked the estate to avenge the death of two colleagues after a motorist reportedly hit the okada riders and ran into the estate for safety.

The commercial motorcyclists were said to have set fire to two buildings in the estate as well as rhe gate house.

An eye witness account has it that the motorist was chased by a mammoth crowd of motorcyclists after he overran two motorcyclists, however, security operatives arrived at the estate to prevent further damage to properties.

The Estate Manager, Mr Adebisi Adelowo, who spoke to jiuenalists, said, “Over 100 Hausa bike riders attacked our estate some hours ago. They tried to burn down the estate by putting fire to two buildings.”

Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, Sunday evening, said: “The unrest followed a hit-and-run fatal motor/motorcycle accident that occurred around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, at about 1:30pm today, 29/5/2022.

“The Command assures residents that normalcy has been restored to the affected area.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, was on the ground with a heavy deployment of operatives for an on-the-spot assessment. It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt.

“The CP assures residents of the Command’s dedication to the safety of lives and property within the FCT under his watch while urging well-meaning members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment and molestation of any kind from any quarters.”

She said the Police boss urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.

