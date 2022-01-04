Okada ban, dusk to dawn tricycle restriction still in force – Kaduna government

Kaduna state government has reminded citizens of the state that the ban on Okada ride for personal and commercial purposes is still in force and should be complied with fully.

The state government also urged the people of the state to abide by the 7pm to 6am restriction placed on tricycles also known as Keke Napep across seven local government areas, as the restriction will equally be enforced forthwith.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in statement on Tuesday said the that the ban on wielding of dangerous weapons by individuals and non state actors.

“The Kaduna state government wishes to inform citizens that the ban on use of motorcycles (popularly known as “Okada”), for commercial or personal purposes, remains in place until further notice.

“Other containment measures which remain fully in place are listed as follows: Ban on wielding dangerous weapons.

“Restriction on the movement of tricycles from dusk till dawn (7PM to 6AM) in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.

“The Kaduna state government continues to empathize with citizens over difficulties which these measures may engender, and implores all residents to comply fully with these measures in the wider interest of general security,” Aruwan said.

