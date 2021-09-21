Okechukwu commends Buhari over NNPC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for putting together a broad-based Board for the newly created Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, who gave the commendation, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the President Buhari demonstrated experience and institutional knowledge of the petroleum industry in appointing members of the board.

Okechukwu specifically praised the President for obliging Nd’Igbo the major slot of chairman, as well as the appointment of wife of former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, and his first vice presidential candidate, Lady Margery Chuba Okadigbo into the eight-member board.

He explained that Mr President’s action is in consonance with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

According to Okechukwu, the PIA requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of commencement of the Act in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the company.

“Mr. President has directed the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, to take necessary steps to ensure that the incorporation of the NNPC Limited is consistent with the provisions of the PIA 2021,” he recalled.

The VON DG commended President Buhari for his show of tremendous respect for the dictates of the law, adding, “by the power vested on him under Section 59(2) of PIA 2021, President Buhari approved the appointment of the Board and Management of the NNPC Limited, with effect from the date of incorporation of the company.”

Okechukwu stated: “For us the Buharists, who know that Mr President doesn’t nurse any animosity against Ndigbo; it is a vindication that Mr President has not forgotten Ndigbo as being bandied by his traducers.

“Most importantly, one thanks Mr President immensely for these appointments in the hope that he will further work towards closing the chapter of Igbo marginalisation by supporting the election of a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.”

According to a statement by the Presidency, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume is to chair the board, while Mele Kolo Kyari and Umar I. Ajiya are Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

Other members of the board include, Dr. Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).