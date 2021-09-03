Okeke led APGA links mass defection in party to ‘injustice’ against Umeoji

… Says party will lose

The Jude Okeke-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) linked the mass defection of lawmakers elected on the platform of the party in the Anambra state House of Assembly to the injustice meted out against Honourable Chuma Umeoji.

The Okeke-led APGA, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwuyere, Friday warned that APGA will lose Anambra state if Umeoji is not allow to fly the party’s flag

It also described Chukwuma Soludo claims to APGA governorship ticket as a temporary distraction, Okeke-led APGA boasted that Umeoji will lead APGA to victory come November 6.

Continuing, the statement read, “We have noted with dismay and great concern the mass defection of lawmakers elected on the platform of our dear party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State House of Assembly to the All Progresives Congress (APC).

“That this very troubling and ugly development is coming very close to the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state is no doubt very disturbing.

“The mass defection is a clear indication that our party, APGA, is losing its grip of the grassroots where real politicking is.

“It is clear to us as a party that this disturbing mass defection is one of the direct and clear consequences of the injustice meted out to the party’s governorship candidate in the election, Honourable Chuma Umeoji,” the party said.

“Only those who are not concerned if our party loses the state in the forthcoming election will not support Umeoji’s candidature.

“It is clear that Umeoji is the candidate that has mass appeal among party members and in the state in general.

“APGA will lose Anambra State Government House if Umeoji is not allow to fly the party’s flag because the People want Umeoji at all cost,” the party said.