Okene/Ogori Magongo: Why the bell tolls for Ozomata

As the political atmosphere gets tensed all over the nation, the situation in Kogi central, Kogi state, is nothing different, except for the loud voice from the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo federal constituency on the need to have their choice as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In simple and clear tone, the good people of Okene-Ogori Magongo have come out openly to echo their feelings on the need to have a true representative in the green chamber of National Assembly, who will serve them sincerely, based on the yearnings of the community. And they contend that such a person must have the following attributes:

We are aware that most people in the constituency went to school and are exposed educationally, but we want to point out that not all allowed school to pass through them. Our candidate must be educated and must have shown intellectual acumen; he must be well read to be able to bring light to the constituency. Quality education brings quality information, which brings about quality power. Okene-Ogori Magongo is an abode of intellectuals and one of such people must be given the mandate come 2023.

Okene-Ogori Magongo constituents and party stalwarts seek a candidate that is widely travelled and exposed to the 21st Century developments in other places. This will encourage the candidate to bring such developments to our constituency.

In this period of politicking, it is normal for all aspirants to fake humility, those who don’t value life start acting nice, but we know over the years those who have shown uttermost humility, and Okene-Ogori Magongo deserves such person in the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Leadership is not accidental, it is developed. Okene-Ogori Magongo constituency is no longer in for trial and error of people who are picked from nowhere and placed in exalted offices only to show gross ineptitude at the end of their tenures. Okene-Ogori/Magongo constituency deserves an experienced administrator, a seasoned professional in his field who has shown practical results.

Those who have deployed positive contributions to their people and community should be given the right platform to do more in order to pave the way for greater transformation. Dr Sanni Ozomata is a Veterinary Doctor from the prestigious Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, and has acquired commensurate knowledge with the acquisition of two Master’s degrees on Disaster Risk Management from the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna; as well as Development and Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics from the University of Nairobi. He is currently undertaking a PhD in the Department of Veterinary Tropical Diseases at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Dr Ozomata showed excellent leadership acumen when at a tender age he led the National Association of Ebira Students (NAES). He has also shown his wealth of experience and leadership as the Vice Chairman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Kogi state chapter, as well as Coordinator Kogi Central for General Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization cum Alh Yahaya Bello gubernatorial campaign in 2015.

He is currently affecting Kogi positively as the coordinator of World Bank APPEALS Project representative in the state where over 15,000 farmers have directly benefited from its policies and programmes.

Besides, Dr Ozomata has contributed positively to the people of Kogi Central, and especially Okene-Ogori/Magongo federal constituency as he has given several scholarships to our brothers and sisters, including those at the secondary and tertiary institutions across the constituency. Interestingly, he has organised the ‘One-on-One’ medical outreach on several occasions as well as paid several medical bills of those who couldn’t afford to foot the bills thus serving as their solace in times of critical need.

For demonstrating humility on his programmes of empowerment and capacity building, Dr Sanni Ozomata has been invited by several groups in Okene and Ogori Magongo where he was told of the enormity of responsibilities he would shoulder as the people want him to be provided the opportunity to represent them at the National Assembly in 2023.

And Dr Sanni Ozomata went with his team, in consultation with the elders, stakeholders, and party leaders across the two local government, with most of them urging him to throw his hat into the ring well of his antecedents, pleading that with him that the hope of good representation in which their children will be encouraged and assisted to go for further studies, the hope of getting jobs directly with the government or indirectly via quality empowerment, the hope of having federal government Infrastructures to complement the state efforts in health, education and vocational training, the hope of having their own to send message to the centre of national power lies on Sanni Ozomata, and they will be glad if he would be ready to go on this national assignment for the people.

Indeed the voice of the people is the voice of God. The people have spoken loud and clear and it is audible even to the deaf. Sanni Ozomata is the people’s choice for Okene-Ogori/Mangogo federal constituency come 2023.

Ostensibly, his activities have not gone unnoticed as most Kogites attest to his dynamism in human relation, peace building and empowerment; and it is this dynamism his constituents want him to carry unto the green chamber with respect to the next level experience, using practical representative, legislative and oversight mandates.

Olorunloke, a political analyst, writes from Okene, Kogi state