Okigwe: APC Senatorial aspirant tours rice settlement

The All Progressives Congress (APC), aspirant for Imo North Senatorial Zone (Okigwe), Sir Frank Ibezim, has embarked on an inspection tour of the Uboma rice settlement.

The project covering over 127 hectares is designed to empower rice farmers in nine communities in the Uboma axis.

It is one of the agricultural revolution initiatives of the senatorial aspirant working with the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, with the overall objective of turning Okigwe into the food basket of Imo state, and a leading one in Igbo land.

During the inspection tour, Sir Ibezim enjoined the project coordinators to work towards extending the project to cover the entire rice belt in the zone including Onuimo and Arondizuogu farming areas.

According to the senatorial aspirant, the initiative has the objective of turning Okigwe zone into a land of vegetation, industry and talent.

He said the objective was based on the philosophy: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Sir Ibezim was quoted as saying, “Our goal here is to ensure the utilisation of our vast untapped lands resources for unparalleled agrarian and industrial revolution. My mission is to spur in a greater dimension of the development of the Okigwe zone through quality representation and partnerships with his Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma, and our illustrious son, the Hon. Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.“