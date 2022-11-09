Okigwe North: I ‘ll beat my opponents – NNPP Reps candidate 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) House of Representatives candidate for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Chief Emma Mbah, has said he will beat his opponents to emerge member of the National Assembly come 2023.

Chief Mbah, who spoke to Blueprint correspondent shortly after a function at the NNPP state secretariat in Owerri weekend, said he will be squaring up with well known political opponents like the incumbent, Mrs Mariam Onuoha, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past representative, Hon Obinna Onwubuariri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former deputy chief of staff in the state, Chikwem Onuoha of the Labour Party (LP) and candidates of other political parties before getting the nod to represent his people.

He stated further that he is a grassroots man who has successfully worked and made people politically in the area and he is convinced that this is the time to represent his people, having paid his dues.