Okla Unity Cup Final: Maryland United pip Sporting Royal 2-0

At Sunday grand finale of a week -long football competition organised by a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Ganiyu Okanlawon, Maryland United FC of Mende ward F defeated Sporting Royal of Oworoshoki ward B, 2 – 0 to lift the golden trophy.

The team went away with N500,000 cash prize while Oworoshoki Sporting Royal that came second got N300,000, with one of its players carting away the best goal scorer in the tournament with a golden boot .

Also, Kakaki FC won the third place trophy and N200,000 having trounced the Honor FC by 2-0.

The coach of Maryland United FC, I.K Mba was adjudged as the best coach while Anthony All-Stars won the Fair Play Award.

Tunde Onifade of Oworosoki Sporting Royal won the Golden Boot Award having scored 4 goals in the tournament, Samson Akingbade Sporting Royal goal keeper also won the Golden Glove, Francis Etuk of Maryland United FC won the most valuable player.

Meanwhile, the organiser, Hon. Okanlawon who represents Kosofe Constituency I at the state Assembly, while speaking with journalists during the final match at Beko Ransome Kuti Recreational Centre in Lagos.,said,”It is about stimulating and engendering peaceful coexistence, unity and bonding amongst the people, that is the very essence and I believe we have achieved it with this competition.

“Present here are scouts from the Lagos State football association to poach players that have displayed their skills very well.

So the idea is to bring them from the local level to the International level and it is about creating that enabling environment.

“These I have done by Organizing this competition, it is about creating access for the young footballers to make a success of their career, from this competition we will generate players that will represent the state and the country by the grace of God”, he said.