Okonjo preaches peace, unity in Ogwashi – Uku kingdom

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo ll in Aniocha North local government area of Delta state has stated the need for people to embrace peace, unity and ensure progress in the community.

The Obi who spoke in Asaba, Delta state, said every member of the community has a stake in what happened in the kingdom.

The monarch who is the younger brother to Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealla, said, “Ogwashi-Uku is highly endowed with human and capital resources and our effort is to leverage the resources that we have for the greater good of the community. We know what our problems are. We have identified them.

“It is for us to work together to build a solid community based on the fundamental values that will transform our people. The fundamental values will be anchored on hardwork selflessness and dedication to duty.”

On the recent Supreme Court victory and the taking over of the palace, the monarch said there was no victor and no vanquished.

“The people are our relatives and as such I don’t want them to see themselves as losers. I want to embrace them as my brothers because I believe there is much benefit in unity.”

He stated that the palace would be reconstructed to a befitting and modern standard with all modern facilities attached.