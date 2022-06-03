Okorie emerges presidential candidate for APGA faction   

The founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has emerged as the presidential candidate of a faction of the party.

Only three days ago, a former Chief Judge was elected by the Victor Oye faction as the presidential candidate of the party.

Okorie was declared winner of the primary election of the party conducted in Abuja on Friday.

Okorie who scored 471 votes defeated his opponent, Chief Freedom Okwuchukwu who polled 290 votes in a keenly contested election conducted by the Chief Edozie Njoku led National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking after his emergence, Okorie promised to restructure the country, saying the current structure has failed to move the nation forward.

He said, “I am going to make the issue of restruction, devolution of power, self determination of ethnic nationalities a cardinal principle of my campaign. I know some people will begin to copy.

“The truth is Nigeria is structured to fail and that is why it is failing. Nigeria is not structure to grow, expand or provide employment. You cannot shape Nigeria in the model of countries like China because our structure is disjointed and we are disunited. How can you deal with the issue of insecurity if we are yet to decentralise the command structure of our police? Where on earth will a country as vast as Nigeria operate under one command structure?

Earlier, APGA’s national chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, said the Supreme Court had declared him the authentic national chairman of the party.

