Okorie Pledges support for PDP, Atiku

A member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, honourable Linus Abba Okorie has reinstated his commitment to the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Okorie stated this while on Monday while addressing his constituency at his Onicha Igboeze hometown on the activities surrounding PDP primaries in the state.

Blueprint gathered that Okorie, who is currently a second term member in the green chamber lost out in the primary in an attempt to return to the house.

The lawmaker said as a founding member of the party, he cannot abandon it especially now that his political ally and former vice President Atiku Abubakar is the Presidential candidate of the party.

He said: “I have no problem with Governor Umahi, I don’t also have problem with Anyim Pius, I have no problem with anybody.

“In this forthcoming general election, I am totally for PDP. I am supporting Atiku and he is the one God has brought out to salvage this country. I am working for him and I have opened a campaign office in Abakaliki for friends of Atiku (FOA) which I am the state Coordinator and I have collapsed my political structure into it.

“In the general election, I want you to do what our Governor, Umahi normally say. So, before any candidate comes to beg for your votes, sit the person down and ask him or her what such person will do for you and the entire local government when elected.

“This is very necessary to hold such a person accountable when elected and he/she fails to deliver. You should set up a committee that will negotiate with candidates on what they will do for you when elected”, he said.

