Okorocha, Amosun missing at Oyetola’s inauguration





The chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, were conspicuously missing at the inauguration of the Gboyega Oyetola as the Governor of Osun State yesterday.

Though all the other APC governors and notable party leaders gathered in Oshogbo for the ceremony, the governors were however absent and did not even sent representatives.

In contrast, governors from other states governed by the APC were either present at the event or sent in their representatives.

Their absence may not be unconnected with the decision of the party’s National Working Committee to reject the governorship candidates favoured by the governors.

Okorocha in particular had insisted on his son-in-law and former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu being the party’s guber candidate but it was upturned in favour of Senator Hope Uzodinma, who emerged in the primaries conducted by Senator Ahmed Gulak.

Also, Okorocha and Amosun have been publicly criticising the leadership of the APC following the refusal of the party to submit names of their preferred governorship candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the flag bearers of their respective states.

There had been a war of words between the two governors and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The inauguration ceremony was however well attended by bigwigs of the APC including: President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Rotimi Akeredulu of Ondo State; the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; Yahaya Belo of Kogi State (represented); Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode; Ekiti State Governor, John Fayemi; among others.

No party other than APC will rule in S/West – Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday boasted that no political party other than the APC will ever rule any of the South West states again.

The National Leader stated this at the inauguration of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun State. He had defeated Senator Adeleke of the PDP in a keenly contested exercise.

Speaking at the ceremony, Asiwaju Tinubu lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and fringe parties angling to clinch any of the South West states and vowed that they will never be able to dislodge the APC in the region.

Dwelling particularly on the chances of the main opposition PDP, Tinubu also vowed that Nigeria will not return to the era of greed and selfishness, which he alleged had characterised the PDP 16-years administration.

“I congratulate Rauf, he had a progressives’ mandate and did it well and renewed mandate and for eight years he successfully handled the administration and today he handed over to another progressives’ governor.

“Thank God for working the path. I want to say we have come together and want to say no shaking and no going back to the era of greed and selfishness that had held us back.

“We are not going back to the old foxes, scavengers. If they had done anything won’t President Muhammadu Buhari continue it? Look back to the 16 years and tell us what they have done.

“Oyetola, we salute you, and we want you to embark on the same path that has brought you. We are solidly with you; just give us a call and we will be with you. No any other party will rule here in the South-West”, he said.

Blueprint recalls that Oyetola’s victory has remained contentious as the PDP is currently in court challenging the outcome of the election.

