Okorocha bags chieftaincy title in Ogun

The immediate-past governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom by the Eselu of Iseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi.

Okorocha, while accepting the offer pledged to establish a school for the less privileged and orphans in the border town in the state. He added that he would reciprocate the gesture by extending the tentacles of his 25-year-old foundation to Ogun state.

Okorochas said he began the foundation 25-years ago and he had given scholarship to 25,000 less privileged Nigerians including 5000 Yoruba students.

“I am happy and grateful for this honour. I have accepted this chieftaincy title offer from you and I will ensure that I do something through my foundation.

“Kabiyesi wants me to establish a school and launch my foundation in the kingdom and that I will do”, Okorocha said.

The former governor further stated that the gesture will improve the standard of education within and around the border town.

In his remarks, the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Akinyemi, said he had notified the state government through a letter to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on the plan to confer the title on Sen. Okorocha

The first class monarch said the recipient of the title has over the years exemplified a track record of unifying people of different tribes across the country through his philanthropical gestures.

He noted that the awardee who recently bagged a traditional title in Daura, Kastina state, from the emirs in the homestead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari and he is a bridge builder.

“Despite the happenings in the country, we have been able to identify a de-tribalised Nigerian who is concerned about the well being of every Nigerian irrespective of their colour, tribe and religion.

”We hold Senator Okorocha in high esteem for that which he recorded in Imo state as a former governor and the lofty heights he has attained through the Rochas Okorocha Foundation that has offered no fewer than 25,000 less privileged and orphans free scholarship from primary school to university level.

“We are optimistic that this new task will set Oja Odan, Ogun state and by extension Yoruba land into greater heights”, the monarch said.