Okorocha, Nwosu deny defection rumour

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his chief of staff, Uche Nwosu have denied dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The governor made the denial, while speaking to the media through Nwosu.

Nwosu, who is also the son-in-law to Okorocha said that the story of dumping APC was planted by political opponents.

Nwosu, who is also one of the governorship aspirants of the APC governorship ticket said that the political opponents of Okorocha would stop at nothing in discrediting the governor.

An online medium had alleged that the Imo State governor and his son-in-law were dumping APC for SDP.

The report alleged that the governor and his inlaw moved to the SDP in order to contest for the governorship election.

