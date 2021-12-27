Okorocha slams Uzodinma over son-in-law’s arrest

Former governor of Imo state and now the senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, says Governor Hope Uzodinma does not hide his wickedness against him.

While speaking to newsmen Sunday evening, he claimed that the police operatives who arrested his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, during his mother’s outing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre local government area of the state, pushed his wife, Nkechi down and tore the clothes of his first daughter, Uloma.

He also alleged that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, deceived the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Akali into desecrating the church of worship by arresting Nwosu, claiming that the state government wanted to frame Nwosu because of his “non-performance.”

Okorocha said he was waiting on the governor to name the sponsors of the insecurity in the state on January 3, 2022 as he promised to take responsibility for the killings in the state and urged the police to free his son-in-law or take him to court within the next 24 hours as enshrined in the constitution.

Speaking on what happened in the church premises, he said: “Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church for an outing service when a group of men in police uniform started shooting while the sermon was ongoing. In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation. We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate.

“They were identified as policemen from Imo State Government House by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial (of his mother). I got the CP who said that the IGP approved his arrest.

“The shock of such an arrest without warrant and humiliating members of my family is unfortunate. Most security operatives in Imo know nothing about the arrest. I don’t know what they framed up. The IGP could only do this on high-level misinformation from Hope Uzodinma. Over 100 gunshots to arrest Uche Nwosu! What kind of ruthless behaviour on an innocent citizen of Nigeria?

“Uzodinma wants to frame me up by all means. Uzodinma has to answer for most of the activities going on. Uzodinma must mention the names of those who are responsible for insecurity in Imo State or he should be held responsible for all the killings in the state. Uzodinma has framed up something against Uche Nwosu. Buhari should be informed about what is happening in Imo State. Hundreds of citizens are being killed in this state.”

Related

No tags for this post.