Okorocha urges Christians to pray for 2019 elections

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called on Christians to seize the opportunity of the Christmas celebration to pray for the success of the 2019 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum chairman, noted that Christians should be in the forefront of the campaign for peace and unity of the country “since Christ had also preached about peace and unity”.

He urged Christians to shun divisive tendencies adding that: “With the sincere prayers of Christians in the country the nation could move faster on the fast lanes of progress and development.

He called for prayers for leaders at all levels especially for President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors, Local Government Chairmen, Security agencies, the Priests and Imams so that they could have God-given wisdom and knowledge to lead.

The governor urged Christians in the State, in particular, to “love all not minding which religion one practices and do away with hatred and malice”.

