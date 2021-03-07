Okorocha’s aide raises alarm over moves to demolish property

There are very indications that the government of Imo state has advanced plans to demolish some property belonging to the family of Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state, inspite of a subsisting judgement of the High Court stopping further trespass on the said property.

A special adviser on Public Affairs to the former Imo state governor, Zainab Mohammed, raised the alarm at press conference Sunday in Abuja, saying the family has evidence to believe that some overzealous agents of the state may have marked some of the family’s properties for demolition in the coming days and weeks.



Mohammed, therefore alerted the police and security agencies in the state of the impending lawless act, warning that should such move crystalize, it would be in flagrant disregard of judgement of court delivered barely five months ago, on September 7th, 2020.



Justice T. N Nzeukwu, the presiding judge, had in a ruling delivered on September 7,2020 granted prayers of the Applicants and declared that the forced entry of agents of the governor into House of FREEDA was illegal and a violation of their fundamental rights.



The suit marked HOW/947/2019 was brought pursuant to the enforcement fundamental human right of House of FREEDA Limited, Mrs Uloma Rochas Nwosu and two others where the plaintiffs challenged the forced entry and seizure of property belonging to the family.



Justice Nzeukwu who also slammed N240 million award for damages and another N20 million for the assault on her person specifically barred agents of the state government from further trespass on the properties.

Mohammed who brandished the court judgement before journalists wondered why the Imo government is progressing in error.



“To now imagine that the government of imo State is contemplating demolition of the same properties that was subject of litigation and judgement delivered by a competent court, is absurd to say the least” she declared.

She also expressed doubt that the governor who benefitted from a ruling of the Supreme court could turn around to ignore a decision of the court.

“It would be most unfortunate if the Governor is aware of this reckless impunity by agents of government. There is a subsisting court order barring the government from entering these properties and it amounts to a government encouraging lawlessness and resort to self-help, which are features of a lawless society, if they authorized these trespassers.”

The properties in contention include House of FREEDA situated at KM1 Port Harcourt road, beside Great Wood Hotel, East High College, East High Academy, West Brook Hotel Ltd, El FREEDA Foundation, all located in various parts of Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Asked to explain how she got information about the impending demolition Ms Mohammed explained that she was in possession of a video where agents of the government ordered the removal of the structures in the affected areas within seven days of the action.