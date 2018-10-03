Okorocha’s APC faction worried over absence of electoral materials

The rescheduled All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Imo state could not hold yesterday following the non-arrival of electoral materials at the state headquarters of the party in Owerri.

However, there was report of successful primaries in the camp of the Coalition Forces led by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Briefing newsmen on the development, the APC state Organizing Secretary, Comrade Kenneth Emelu said the electoral officials from Abuja were still b expected with the materials and that as soon as the materials arrived, the primaries would commence in earnest.

Another party stalwart who doubles as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Professor Edna Njoku collaborated him and added that the insinuation that the materials were hijacked by the coalition could not be true as they were still waiting patiently for the materials.

She also dismissed claims that they were about embarking on a demonstration to state their own side of the story.

Meanwhile two factional groups in the party known as National Forum of APC House of Assembly leaders (both old and new) led by Chief Ezeonyeasi and Imo APC Democracy Group led by Okenze Obinna have pledged their loyalty to the Dan Nwafor led

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

