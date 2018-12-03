Okorocha’s supporters to declare for AA this week

Following successful negotiations between Governor Rochas Okorocha’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Alliance (AA), the stage is set for the formal declaration of members of the faction for the AA.

Hon. Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law and those who lost out during

the just concluded APC primaries in different categories are to use the AA to actualize their ambitions of contesting the 2019 election. Our correspondent learnt that the declaration would have taken place

last week, but the visit of the APC reconciliation team led by Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano state and the release of the final list of candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) this weekend informed the delay.

Meanwhile, the secretary of A.A, Mr. Egwim has expressed worry over the disappearance of the state chairman of the party since the negotiation started.

He said he learnt from the grapevine that his chairman was enjoying himself in an undisclosed hotel in Abuja after being given his own share of the loot by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the

party, thereby relegating members of the state exco to the background. What worried him was the fact that the chairman had since that time refused to pick his calls or reply his text messages.

He is contemplating a press conference where to speak more and possibly release some secret documents relating to the chairman.

