Okowa charges Navy to strengthen operational efficiency

The Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Wednesday, called on the Nigerian Navy to strengthen its operational efficiency in ensuring that piracy and other unwholesome activities were nipped in the bud in the maritime sector of the nation’s economy.

Governor Okowa made the call when he received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

Dr Okowa said he was impressed with the operational performance index of Naval personnel in the state and affirmed that with sustained surveillance and peace, Delta as a coastal state, will increase its contribution in crude oil production to the national treasury.

He said: “I want to thank the Navy for the effort they have put in consistently in helping to secure our state and even working with other sister security agencies in securing even our lands.

“So, we want to appreciate you for the good work you are doing in the state. We are aware that you work with a lot of our people who assist in area of intelligence to carry out your various surveillance activities.

“We are also grateful to the officers you have sent to us. They have been quite helpful and committed to their works both on land and in waters,” the governor said.

He assured the Chief of Naval Staff that his administration would continue to assist in making the job of personnel both on land and in water easier through the provision of logistics. He added that the synergy among various security agencies yielded positive results.

Governor Okowa stated further that internal roads in Navy’s Logistics Command, in the state has been captured in the budget, adding that the request for upgrade of facilities was being looked into.

On the Admiralty University, Ibusa, the governor thanked the Navy for bringing the institution to the state, saying that his administration would contribute towards the growth of the university.

“As for the barracks, we have spoken about it through your officer at the state security council. It is a contract awarded before we came in. I think we are sorting out the issue of re-costing after six years, so that the contractor can commence work very soon.”