Okowa commissions N3.2bn diagnostic center in Sokoto

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa prayed for the elevation of his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to a higher pedestal in the nation’s affairs while commissioning a N3.2 billion state of the art Sokoto State Advanced Medical Diagnostic Center (SOSAMEDIC) constructed by the latter in the state capital, Sokoto.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Sokoto State Governor, Muhammad Bello, Okowa said “Coming here, I have seen the way he relates with his people. That is what Nigeria needs.

“You are a man of peace who is always ready to build bridges. We are very thankful that God has ensured that you have held several positions. My prayers for you is that God will elevate you,” Okowa emphasized while showering encomiums on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who he noted is committed to the Nigerian project, the Delta State government said.

The constructed edifice according to the statement is located a few kilometers from the 950-bed Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH), which construction has reached over 60 per cent, gulped N824 million and is equipped with N2.4 billion ultra-modern equipment.

The latter include facilities for ECG, Stress ECG, Echocardiography, and Vascular Doppler, Gastrology, Endoscopy, Neurology, and EEG. Other upscale tools for diagnosis are those for MRI, CT scan, Fluoroscopy, Digital X-ray, Mammography, Chemical Pathology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Hematology.

The statement disclosed that, while describing the diagnostic center as closely-knit with the upcoming SOSUTH, Okowa applauded Tambuwal for his feat. “I want to congratulate my brother Governor (Tambuwal) for thinking about the people, because this is a project for the people and one that the people will cherish long after you have left the government as Governor.”

He added that: “I am not surprised that you are able to render services to your people in such a manner that they are happy, because you have always been focused and believed in your people and those of Nigeria.

The statement partly read “according to him, Tambuwal whom he knew as a Speaker of the House of Representatives, understands the nation, is humble and accommodating.

“I am not surprised with what I see here… It is only a prudent person that can ensure this level of construction at below a billion naira. Having told us about the equipment inside, I am excited that the new best of equipment have also been put on ground.

“Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Tambuwal informed the August gathering that the project was a product of consultations with Sultan Abubakar before the draft proposal of an annual budget a couple of years ago.

“Harping on the need to further strengthen the ties of unity across the country, the Governor pointed out that the state doesn’t discriminate against other Nigerians living in it.

“Whoever lives in Sokoto enjoys the benefit of free education,” healthcare and every other services that the state avails its citizens, Gov. Tambuwal said, just as he stressed the need for national cohesion, integration and good governance as against divisive partisan politics”.