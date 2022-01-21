Okowa dissolves traditional rulers’ council

The Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday dissolved the state traditional rulers’ council led by Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the Obi of Owa Kingdom.

This dissolution was contained in a government’s special announcement dated January 21, 2022, signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah.

According to the SSG, the dissolution was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II-led Council.

The statement read in part, “It’s hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the highly esteemed traditional rulers of Delta state and Deltans in general, that the governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the dissolution of the Delta state Traditional Rulers Council.”

The SSG conveyed the gratitude of the governor and Deltans to members of the defunct Council for their “very impactful contributions to governance” during the period of their stewardship.