Okowa emerges Delta PDP guber flag bearer

Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chairman of the PDP gubernatorial primary elections in Delta state, Mrs Uzo Nwandu declared Governor Okowa winner of the primaries held in Asaba, stating that out of the 3, 278 accredited delegates from different local government areas of the state, 26 invalid votes were counted, while 3, 252 votes went to Governor Okowa.

It could be recalled that Governor Okowa was the only member of the PDP who picked the gubernatorial form and was successfully screened in Port Harcourt, Rivers state to participate in the primary election.

“During the 2015 elections you will recall that promises were made and we have continued to do the best that we can despite the very challenging times to ensure that we met with the promises.

But one good thing that Deltans have done is that they have continued to pray for us and partner with us in governance and I must say that I am very grateful to all Deltans, particularly our leaders, our youths and our women.

I thank you all for all that you have done to ensure that we have a peaceful state because without peace, we cannot develop.” Governor Okowa who at the occasion announced that his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro will be his running mate for the second term, continued: “The PDP in Delta is a family and we are very proud of this family and because we realize that we are a family, PDP has insisted that there will be equitable process where there is justice and fairness; because we are one family the PDP endorsed my candidacy in 2014 and I went through by the special grace of God during the elections and we won; today in your belief for equity, justice and fairness, the party has returned me unopposed as its candidate; I am very grateful and I thank you for being a party that reasons that we can only be a family when there is equity and fairness.” Governor Okowa added: “I want to assure you that we will continue to remain strong under the leadership of our leader, Chief James Ibori; this party will remain focused, this party will be about Delta, we shall continue to ensure that we are strengthened enough to be recognized very strongly in national politics; there is no need to be afraid, there is no need to shake, when something happened in some states, people send text messages but, we have come as always in the name of God and because God is with us, there is nobody that can be against us.” Former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori who addressed the delegates before the commencement of voting charged Deltans to queue behind Okowa during the 2019 polls

