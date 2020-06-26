Okowa, family in self isolation as daughter, journalist test positive for Covid-19

One of the children of the Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Friday, indicated that “consequently, the governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.”

The Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) also confirmed that the Managing Editor of Niger Delta Today, Mr. Theophilus Onojeghen, also tested positive on Friday.

The statement read in part, “It is again pertinent to stress that Covid-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”