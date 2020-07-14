Okowa, family members recover from COVID-19

Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, and daughter have tested negative to coronavirus.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika,stated this in a statement in Asaba Tuesday and said other members of the first family also tested negative to the virus.

Mr. Ifeajika recalled that the governor and his wife tested positive to the virus on July 1 and went into isolation for necessary treatment. Their daughter had tested positive to the virus a few days earlier.

He said: “The governor gave God all the glory and praises and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state.’’