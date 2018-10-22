Okowa lauds Uduaghan at 64

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday congratulated his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, who turned 64 years.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba lauded the astute contributions of the former Governor and prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless him with good health and long life.

According to him, “It is with profound joy that I write on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, to express very warm felicitations to you on your 64th birthday anniversary.

“As an administration, we appreciate your contributions to peace, growth and development of our state through the laudable programmes you initiated during your administration as Governor between 2007-2015.

“I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 64 years of a remarkable life. ” Okowa noted.

