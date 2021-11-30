Okowa, Tambuwal, to unveil medical diagnostics centre in Sokoto

The governors of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and and officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) are to commission a multi-billion naira advanced medical diagnostic centre built by the Sokoto state government on Wednesday.

Governor Okowa, who is a medical doctor, is visiting Sokoto to take part in a meeting of the NMA holding in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Mohammad Ali Inname, who stated this at a press statement Monday in Sokoto, described the facility as “a world-class and a milestone in the history of medical diagnosis in Nigeria.”

The statement said the facility, with state-of-the art medical equipment, has a Radiology Unit, Laboratory Unit, Out-patient Clinics, Dental Unit, and ENT Unit. It will offer a variety of services, including Medical Investigations, Radiological Investigations, and Laboratory Investigations.

The statement added that: “It has provision for ECG, stress ECG, Echocardiography, and Vascular Doppler, Gastrology, Endoscopy, Neurology, and EEG, with extensive capacity for MRI, CT scan, Fluoroscopy, Digital X-ray, Mammography, Chemical Pathology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Hematology.