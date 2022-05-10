Okowa to Army: Motivate officers to fight insurgency 





Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday, called on the Nigerian Army to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces to motivate them in the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country.





Okowa made the call at the 2022 Defence Retreat – “Asaba 2022” with the theme: “Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for Current and Future Security Challenges,’’ held in Asaba.





He said the armed forces may possess sophisticated weapons but that without a motivated personnel, they would not achieve the desired result.





“As we try to evolve ways in tackling multifaceted security challenges in our nation, another matter requiring priority attention is the welfare of our soldiers at the frontlines.





“It is my considered view that we can have all the sophisticated weaponry and excellent logistics but without motivated and satisfied personnel all our efforts will come to naught.





“It is, therefore, imperative that we place premium on their welfare so that they will discharge their duties with utmost pride and enthusiasm.





“In the same vein, honouring soldiers who die in the battlefront is the most powerful message we can send about serving our country sacrificially.





“It has the potential to ignite the fire of patriotism in our people and become an inspiration for many others to want to wear the uniform with pride and assurance,” he said.





Okowa lauded the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, for his outstanding military accomplishments, describing him as “a great patriot who has made us proud in various ways through his faithful stewardship in the Nigerian Army’’.





“My dear General, I must say that your exemplary military career sends a very powerful message that hard work, dedication, patience, and loyalty are invaluable ingredients of success,” he said.





Minister of Defence, Major-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), in his remarks, said the retreat was necessary to review the operations of the military and tailor them to meet the country’s security challenges.





He said the federal government had invested heavily on military equipment, adding that there was still a lot to be done in spite of the successes recorded so far.

