Okowa urges IYC to partner South-south govs on devt, others

The Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday urged the leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to partner with governors and stakeholders in the South-south to fast-track transformation of the region, especially in peace and development.

Okowa made the call when he received the newly-elected executive committee members of IYC at the Government House, Asaba.

He congratulated them on their election, saying he would work with them in stimulating human capital development for the people of Ijaw extraction and other Deltans.

The governor disclosed that efforts were being made by the South-south governors to give flesh to the proposed regional security outfit as well as the full reactivation of the BRACED Commission for the overall good of the people of the region.

He said, “Your remark that you had a very peaceful and democratic election is very important, not only for the Ijaw Youth Council, it is, also, important for our nation, Nigeria. Every election that ought to be democratic should be truly democratic. So, I am glad that you people had a very peaceful and democratic election and that your executive committee has emerged.

“For Ayokoromo Bridge, I want to assure you that by the special grace of God, it would be completed during my tenure. It is not a project that I will hand over to another administration. We are doing a lot by God’s grace in the riverine areas and as God continues to provide resources for us, we will continue to do more.

Earlier, the IYC president, Comrade Peter Igbifa, had said they were in the Government House not only to thank the governor for providing a level-playing ground for all candidates to participate in the council’s recent election, but for also not imposing candidates on the electorate during the election that held at Oporoza in Delta.