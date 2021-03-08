Okowa warns new LGA bosses against abandoning projects



Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa Monday sworn in the newly elected chairmen across the 25 local government area of the state with a warnimg not to abandon projects started by their predecessors.



Speaking at the ceremony in Asaba, capital of Delta State, Okowa said the landslide victory of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the March 6, Local Government elections demonstrates the supremacy of the party in the state.



Governor Okowa urged the newly elected chairmen to hit the ground running by formulating policies to impact on the well being of their constituents.



According to him, “Do not abandon projects started by your predecessors. Instead, you can fine-tune such projects to suit your taste.



“You should come up with ways to improve on Internal Generated Revenue ( IGR) without burdening your people” he asserted.



While emphasizing need of security as a means of propagating development, Okowa mandated them to make urgent decisions to solve recent inter- communal crisis in areas affecting their constituency.



He further warned that no local government chairman would be permitted to live outside his LGA headquarters to ensure smooth running of administrative service.



” I once again congratulate you got your resounding victory in the elections and I wish you a peaceful and successful tenure in office” he purported.



In a vote of thanks on behalf on the newly sworn-in chairmen, Chairman of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Mr Ameachi Governor assured Okowa that they would work in line with the blueprint of his administration.

” Having reposed your confidence in us, we would excel in all our endeavors. I adore you that we would make you proud” he declared.

