Okowa warns Omo-Agege against scoring cheap political points 

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded presidential election, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday cautioned the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to stop deceiving Deltans with lies in order score cheap political points.

The governor of Delta state who criticised Omo-Agege at the media interaction with journalists shortly after the inauguration of the new Press Centre, Government House, Asaba, said Deputy Senate President has no moral justification to talk about loan in the state.

Okowa said APC led government has failed woefully and had borrowed trillions of naira, even to pay salaries.

He said his non availability at the party’s protest at the INEC’s headquarter in Abuja was because he got the Information about the protest within a short time frame.

He said that the PDP in unwavered by the antics of the ruling party to malign democracy.

Dr. Okowa noted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will adopt a different strategy against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while seeking redress over what he described as an elections with infringement of the electoral process.

According to him, “there are different strategies but I know some part of electoral acts has been infringed upon. We will file in at the Tribunals this week.

“There has been infringement of electoral process by INEC as they did not follow their rules as it ought to be”.

He further rebuked claims of limiting the spread of infrastructural development to a particular part of Warri, saying that we have spent N20 billion on the storm water drainage in Asaba and Warri.

“It is unfair for anyone who is aspiring to lead the state to begin to deceive Deltans. There is no moral justification for APC to tell such lies to score cheap political points” he said.

When asked on party’s division in the state over the choice of, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Okowa maintained that Sheriff is the will of Deltans having been elected in a free, fair and credible primaries.

“There was no mistake in the choice, there was a primary election which was free and fair. Could it have been a wrong choice? No. He was a choice of the people except if people wanted me to bend my hand and become autocratic by forcing someone on the people.

He stressed that the Sheriff should be voted to ensure dividends of governance to Deltans stating that whether the critics like it or not, we have impacted lives of Deltans.

He also sympathized with Deltans over difficulties caused by the current money policy as he urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the forestalling crisis.

