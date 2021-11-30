Okoye nears return to action

Super Eagles No 1 goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has said he only suffered a knock to his shoulder at the weekend and that he will soon be back playing again.

This should be cheering news to the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON after Okoye was stretchered off at the weekend in a Dutch league clash against Ajax.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper himself said it was only a knock he suffered.

Okoye has been first-choice shot stopper for both the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2021 AFCON qualifiers ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho.

