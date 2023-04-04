Okpekpe 10km road race gets CSR partner

Petralon Energy Limited, a Nigerian upstream energy company has been named the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race official CSR partner.

Disclosing this Tuesday in Lagos, Dare Esan, the Okpekpe Race Media Director says Petralon Energy Limited is the latest in the growing list of companies that have identified with the first road running event in Nigeria nay West Africa to officially get World Athletics’ authentication as a world-class race.

Petralon Energy Limited will be the official CSR partner of the race and this is a confirmation of the growing profile of the pacesetting road race in Nigeria,” said Esan.

“The company will be using the sponsorship of the race as a Corporate Social Responsibility tool_ as well as empowering the Ora Community in Owan Local Government Area in Edo State on the race day.”

Esan revealed Petralon Energy Limited will also offer prize money to the first three Ora indigenes that cross the finish line during the race.

“Okpekpe Road Race has placed Nigeria on the map of the world as a destination of sorts for sports and Petraleon Energy Limited is also committed to acquiring, developing, operating and financing hydrocarbon assets in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

‘The common ground between the two companies is about ensuring a good image for Nigeria, as well as contributing to the development of the economy and health of the nation,” added Esan who is delighted with the partnership.

“For eight years we have organized a world-class event that has seen the growth of the race from the first to get a World Athletics bronze label status in 2015 to the first to also get a silver label status.

“The ninth edition this year will be a gold label event and we are particularly delighted we have been able to open the door for a road-running culture in the country.

“As many as 15 other road races in Nigeria have had their race courses measured by accredited World Athletics/AIMS measurers. With Petralon Energy Limited joining us in this pacesetting role, we believe we can contribute more to making Nigeria a greater country.”

The 2023 Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will hold on Saturday, May 27 in Okpekpe, Edo state.

It is the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics accredited course measurer and the first to become a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

