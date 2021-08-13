Okunbor’s death painful – Lawmaker

The chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, has expressed shock over the death of business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbor, describing it as “very painful.”

Urhoghide, who represents Edo South senatorial zone at the National Assembly, said the “pains of Okunbor’s death are piercing,” adding that the vacuum created by his demise would be difficult to fill.

The lawmaker, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin City, said: “The nation has lost a business guru and philanthropist, illustrious son and patriot.

“He (Okunbor) was a dependable friend, brother, an astute business man, philanthropist, a man of peace and was firmly love by his people. The people have lost a committed giver, consummate business man. We will continue to remember him especially his contributions to the humanity.”