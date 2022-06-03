Okwudili Anyajike emerges NRM presidential candidate

Mazi Okwudili Mwa-Anyajike has emerged as the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) at its special convention.

In a keenly contested election by nine presidential aspirants for the sole presidential ticket of the party in Abuja, Okwudili pulled 184 votes out of 268 accredited delegates from the six geo-political zones of the country.

Prof. Benedicta Egbo got 26 votes, Ambassador Sam Emiaso got six votes, Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning got four votes while Vincent Antony Ubani got three votes.

In his welcome address, the national chairman of the party, Amb. Isaac Chigozie Udeh, charged delegates to put the interest of Nigeria first above all other interests, saying “we have no other country to call our own other than Nigeria and we should try as much as possible to maintain and sustain her corporate existence.”

In his acceptance speech, Okwudili said it was indeed a day of joy to be elected as the presidential candidate of NRM Party and thanked the women leaders and all the delegates for voting for him, especially presidential aspirants that stepped down for him.

“Under my watch, I will not promise you that one dollar will be equal to one Naira, but I can promise you that Nigeria will be the most pleasant place to live on earth as the efforts of our heroes past shall not be in vain,” he said.

