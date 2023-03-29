Oladipo Diya (April 1944 –March 2023)

Nigerians woke up on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, to the sad news of the passing of one of the nation’s illustrious sons, former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt. General Oladipo Donaldson Oyeyinka Diya (rtd). Diya, who died at the age of 78, also served as Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) in 1994.

Diya’s death was announced in a message that went viral on the social media, signed by one of his children, Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family. Diya, who served as second-in-command to Head of State, General Sani Abacha, was born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu, Ogun state.

He attended Methodist Primary School, Lagos, and Odogbolu Grammar School. He joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, and fought during the Nigerian Civil War. He later attended the US Army School of Infantry, the Command and Staff College, Jaji (1980–1981), and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos.

While serving in the military, Diya studied law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LLB degree, and then at the Nigerian Law School, where he was called to Bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The deceased officer was Commander 31, Airborne Brigade, and was appointed Military Governor of Ogun state from January 1984 to August 1985. He became General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, in 1985, and later, Commandant, National War College (1991–1993) and, subsequently, appointed Chief of Defence Staff.

He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994. As Chief of General Staff, he was the de facto Vice President of Nigeria during the Sani Abacha military junta from 1994 until he was arrested for treason in 1997.

In 1997, Diya and some dissident soldiers had allegedly planned to overthrow the regime of Abacha. The alleged coup was uncovered by forces loyal to Abacha, and Diya and his cohorts were jailed.

Diya was tried in a military tribunal and was given the death penalty. But following the untimely death of Abacha in 1998, Diya was pardoned by the successor to Abacha, Abdusalami Abubakar.

Meanwhile, eminent Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari have sent condolence messages to the family of late Diya. Buhari described the deceased as a brilliant officer with exceptional skills.

Buhari paid tribute to Diya’s bold and courageous career in the Nigerian military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division; Commandant, National War College (1991–1993); Chief of Defence Staff; and Military Governor of Ogun state from January 1984 to August 1985.

Buhari recalled that Diya was known for his brilliance, exceptional organisational skills and discipline, and that he displayed those virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer. He praised Diya for his love, belief and loyalty to the country he cherished so much and fought gallantly on the frontlines to defend her unity.

In his own message, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that with Diya’s passing, there was no doubt that the ranks of the country’s leadership had depleted “by the loss of a dedicated and resourceful patriot, who served the nation in various capacities as an army officer, community leader, and a legal practitioner.

“It is noteworthy that in the course of his military service, which straddled more than three decades, he acquitted himself as a dedicated officer and a real patriot. From the thick of the Nigerian Civil War to the post-war re-organisation of the army, he distinguished himself as a seasoned soldier.

“The rare diligence, loyalty and resourcefulness with which he carried out his duties and responsibilities, culminated in his appointment as Commander, 31 Airborne Brigade; Military Governor of Ogun state from January 1984 to August 1985; and General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army in 1985.”

That, Obasanjo said, was also responsible for his appointment as “Commandant, National War College, 1991–1993; Chief of Defence Staff in 1993 and soon after, Chief of General Staff also in 1993; Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994 and later functioned as Nigeria’s Number Two man under the military administration of General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.

“In retirement, Diya contributed to national development as a private businessman, legal practitioner and a provider of employment for many of our people. He is being mourned, therefore, beyond his immediate family and community. I believe the entire nation also shares the pain and grief for the irreparable loss of a distinguished son of Nigeria, indeed.”

Blueprint joins in the mourning of Diya whose nationalistic instincts and patriotic zeal are worthy of emulation. His service to fatherland was, indeed, meritorious and quite laudable

We commend Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state for constituting a high powered committee to give the deceased a befitting state burial. Diya, whose demise is not only a loss to Ogun state but also to Nigeria as a whole, deserves nothing short of a state burial. There is the need for the federal government to immortalise the deceased by naming a national monument after him.

