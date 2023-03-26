Oladipo Diya was an intellectual, professional soldier – Mark 

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has expressed sadness over the death of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt General Donaldson Oladipo Diya.

Paying glowing tribute to General Diya in Abuja, Sunday, Senator Mark noted that the fallen General was one of shinning lights of the Nigerian Army and by extension the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic.

He recalled that General Diya was in the forefront for the promotion of professionalism and intellectualism in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“He was an intellectual and a professional soldier who paid attention to details,” he said.

