Olaitan eyes Paralympics gold medal

Just a day to the kick off of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Team Nigeria athletes are focused on making the nation proud by setting personal target.

Speaking ahead of the games, Ibrahim Olaitan, who is a first time Olympian said even if she had been to various world championships and is ranked number one in the world, she remained undaunted in her quest to rule the world.

Speaking on arrival in Tokyo, he said, “I am excited to be part of the team, competing amongst wonderful and powerful team. My focus is gold and I pray that God gives me the power to win it for my dear Country Nigeria.

“I promise to make my country proud.”