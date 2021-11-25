Olam, experts chart growth path for local wheat value chain

Experts have called for synergy and collaboration of efforts in the development of a blueprint aimed at stimulating a higher wheat production in Nigeria.

They affirmed that innovation, quality control, developing suitable seed varieties for the Nigerian topography, good management processes, high smallholder farmer engagement, rigorous grain bulking facilities, availability of investment funds, and the implementation of trendy agronomic practices in the local wheat value chain are key steps towards increasing sufficiency in wheat production.

The experts spoke at the second edition of the Olam Green Land Webinar Seriesat the second edition of the Olam Green Land Webinar Series, with the theme “Rethinking Wheat Farming in Nigeria – Seeds I Research I Partnerships’, held on Wednesday.

Managing Director Crown Flour Mill Limited, Mr. Ashish Pande, said, “Olam has been encouraging innovation on a larger scale. We focus on charting novel, innovative paths that tick all the boxes in terms of providing suitable seed varieties, developing refined management processes and implementing trendy agronomic practices in the local wheat value chain. This is in addition to working with and training smallholder wheat farmers while committing the right financial resources into the value chain developmental agenda.”

Pande added, “Bridging the huge wheat production gap in the country is a journey. This stakeholder engagement is a step in the right direction. The deep investment we are making into developing suitable seed varieties for the Nigerian topography and utilizing a community-based seed enterprise will manifest in outright development of the wheat farming sector in years to come.”

According to him, Olam’s bold investment of N300 million into seed research and the introduction of a novel community-based seed enterprise that utilizes the capacity of women smallholder farmer cooperatives have a strong implication on the livelihoods of the farming communities and the agenda of the Federal Government in terms of employment generation, attainment of food production self-sufficiency and food security within a couple of decades.

Keynote Speaker and former Head of the Italian Cooperation in Ethiopia, Tiberio Chiari, a durum wheat expert highlighted the advantage of working with smallholder farmer cooperatives in developing the wheat value chain.

Citing Ethiopia as a case study, Chiari said, “There is an economy of scale in dealing with farmers’ cooperatives instead of working with individual farmers, and stakeholders have a key role in ensuring the effective management of the process for optimum impact.”

He said quality control, suitable seed varieties, good management processes, high smallholder farmer engagement, rigorous grain bulking facilities, availability of investment funds, integrity, among others, are key drivers of success when pivoting to a community-based seed enterprise methodology.

Also, a senior scientist at the Senegalese Institute for Agricultural Research (ISRA), Dr Sall Amadou Tidiane, provided a narrative of the Senegalese wheat value chain saying by adopting a peer-to-peer seed enterprise methodology, the country grew from zero wheat production in 2017 to having 2,000 farmers cultivating wheat successfully in 2021.

He revealed that utilizing the deep capacity of female local smallholder farmers will spread the impact of the new high-yielding seed varieties.

The project scientist/senior scientist, International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA) and key partner in developing suitable seed varieties for the project, Dr Filippo Bassi, said the goal of Olam is to deliver over 200,000 tons of wheat worth 70 million USD while engaging/training 50,000 farmers before 2030.

The project’s lead researcher/principal research officer, Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), Dr Kachalla Kyari Mala, also a key technical partner on the project, highlighted farmers’ low level of familiarity with the best agronomic practices as one of the factors responsible for their low productivity.

He said, “Engaging farmers right at the conception stages of a major seed development methodology up to the harvest stages will help them become conversant with the best management and agronomic practices.”

Other panellists at the one day programme include the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Alhaji Munir Babba Dan Agundi, National President, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN); Alhaji Salim Saleh Muhammad, and National Wheat Value Chain Desk Officer, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) Mr. Telta Naphtali who all emphasised that operational synergy is crucial to the achievement of wheat production and self-sufficiency in Nigeria.

The webinar drew participants from the farming, agriculture, research communities and the academia, amongst others.