Olarinonye bags board membership of ANOCA 

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has congratulated Ms Adenike Adjat Olarinoye, a Nigerian athlete, for her recent International appointment.

She was appointed to the Athlete’s Commission on the Board of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

”There’s no doubt that your appointment is a pride to you but the NOC as well and improve your personal growth generally in sports,” said NOC Secretary-General, Tunde Poopola in a congratulatory message.

The appointment was approved at an ANOCA Forum held in Algiers, Algeria.

”Once again and on behalf of members of the Olympic Family, we praise this outstanding achievement.”

Ms Olarioye is with the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation.

