Oliseh, Babayaro, Odegbami in 17-man committee to produce football master plan for Nigeria

Following the charge of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammudu Buhari to stakeholders in football administration in the country to produce a Ten-Year Football Development Master Plan for Nigeria, a committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to carry out the assignment.

Some of the members are listed as follows:Emmanuel Babayaro, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima former NFF president, Sunday Oliseh, former player Olusegun Odegbami, Barrister Adokiye Aimesimaka (MON), erudite journalist Ade Ojekere, Ikeddy Isiguzo and several others including NFF General Secretary, Dr.Mohammed Sanusi.

The date and venue of their inauguration, as well as their terms of reference and other relevant information will be communicated in due course.

