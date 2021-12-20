Oloriegbe mulls mobile clinic for constituents, enroles 2,500 NHIS

Chairman Senate Committee on Health representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Dr Yahayah Oloriegbe, has announced a free health insurance scheme for 2 ,500 of his constituents.

Similarly, he said as part of his intervention in the area of health, arrangements have been concluded with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) to provide mobile clinic services for the people of his constituents.

He announced these at another batch of his empowerment scheme for the people of Kwara Central where he also doled out largesse to party officials.

Speaking at the event held in Ilorin Sunday, he said the series of empowerment programmes which he had embarked upon were in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

He said the various interventions he embarked upon had been captured in the 2022 budget, assuring that the intervention which cut across health, education, water, community electrification, economic empowerment and support for party structures and officials will uplift the people.

An official of the National Health Insurance scheme (NHIS), Ayokanmi , who also spoke, confirmed the Senator’s readiness for the scheme.

For a start, Oloriegbe , “a total of 1,500 enrollees will acess free health care under the first phase of the scheme while the balance of 1,000 will also access same in the first quarter of 2022.”

He cautioned the people of his constituents to be weary of the antics of the opposition figures saying a “Leopard will never change it’s skin”.

“Our intervention is multi -sectoral because what we have campaigned for with the ‘Oto ge mantra,’ is change,we said enough of bad governance and lack of performance,” he said.

Oloriegbe who donated five new Siena buses to the four local government offices of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and senatorial officials , said the three Senators from the state were fully in support of the state goverrnor.