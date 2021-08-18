Olu Of Warri coronation: Delta CP deploys 1000 Police personnel, fires warning shots

Ahead of the forthcoming coronation ceremony of the Olu of Warri on August 21, 2021, the Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has deployed 1000 police personnel to ensure water tight security before, during and after the coronation ceremony.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright.

He said: “Two bomb squad has been deployed to report 48hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe, two unit of Mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel have been deployed.”

The CP further warned mischief makers to steer clear “as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with any body who tries to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

“All that needs to be done to ensure that the event is itch free and devoid of any form of violence has been put in place.

“To this end, the CP has directed the Area Commander Warri, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility during and after the coronation ceremony.”