Olubadan @92: Makinde, Adegoke congratulate Oba Adetunji

Governor Seyi Makinde and the Ajia Balogun Olubadan, Oloye Adegboyega Adegoke Wednesday, felicitated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on his 92 birthday anniversary.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, stated that the foremost monarch “personifies greatness and honour” and that his tenure as a royal pillar and custodian of Ibadan’s great values, rich history and tradition, has witnessed huge successes, unprecedented growth and development in his domain.

“On behalf of the government of Oyo state, the sons and daughters of Ibadanland and the good people of Oyo state, I celebrate our revered father and monarch, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on his 92nd birthday”, he said.

Governor Makinde added, “Kabiyesi has been our royal pillar and custodian of the great values, rich history and tradition of our people. His tenure has coincided with huge successes, unprecedented growth and development of his domain”.

“Oba Adetunji has continued to personify greatness, honour and candour and he has continued to be an exemplar as a royal father and elder.”

In his congratulatory message, the Ajia Balogun Olubadan,Oloye Adegboyega Adegoke said Oba Adetunji stands for consistency and the promotion of peaceful and harmonious co-existence among Nigerians as well as respect for religions and diverse cultures in the state and country as a whole.

Hailing the visionary and purposeful leadership of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegoke wished Oba Adetunji more years of good health and strength.

He pointed out that Oba Adetunji had successfully carried on with the legacies of his forefathers, “dating back to the 16th century, with an intentional focus to uphold the beautiful traditions of hospitality, respect for authorities and communal development that has always defined the throne.’’

Related

No tags for this post.