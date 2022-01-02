Olubadan had uncommon love for Yoruba race – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The speaker said Oba Adetunji, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 93, would be sorely missed by all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ibadan and Yorubaland.

Speaker Gbajabiamila noted the good leadership the Olubadan provided while he reigned, saying he was an exemplary leader with uncommon love for his people.

The Speaker a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, sent his condolences to the Olubadan royal family, the people and Government of Oyo State.

He also prayed God to find a peaceful resting place for the late Olubadan and console his family and subjects over the loss.

Meanwhile, the palace of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Saliu Adetunji on Sunday announced that the late monarch would be buried by 4pm Sunday at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Assistant Director of Media and Protocol to the late Olubadan, Mr Yanju Adegboyega, the Fidau prayer for the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji would hold at the Mapo Hall by 4.00 pm.

The statement stressed that “Oba Adetunji, 93 who passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”