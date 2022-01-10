Olubadan: Kingmakers meet Tuesday

Kingmakers in Ibadanland under the auspices of Olubadan Advisory Council are now working towards meeting the deadline within which to submit the name of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland to Oyo state government.

It was reliably gathered that the kingmakers had up to January 16 within which to submit the name of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland for Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval.

Sources close to the Olubadan Advisory Council hinted that towards meeting the deadline, a meeting of all Ibadan kingmakers would be held this Tuesday at the Mapo palace of Olubadan.

The meeting according to sources is to among others finalise the decision of the kingmakers on the appointment of the next Olubadan that would fill the vacant stool left by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

A circular with reference number OAC/1/260/72, dated January 6, 2022, signed by the secretary to the Olubadan Advisory Council, K. Liasu stressed that the kingmakers are statutorily empowered to take the decision on next Olubadan.

The circular entitled ‘Invitation to a Meeting of Ibadan Kingmakers,’ advised all the Ibadan kingmakers to meet at Olubadan palace at Oja’ba, Ibadan, next Tuesday.

Blueprint learnt that Ibadan Kingmakers are required by law to forward the name of the next Olubadan to the state government within 14 days from the death of the Olubadan.

Related

No tags for this post.