Olubadan was advocate of human development – PDP, APC

The Deputy National Chairman, South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, described the late Olubadan as a good advocate of human development, unity and progress for many years.

“With great shock we received the news of the demise of the great Monarch HRM Olubadan of Ibadan land who joined his ancestors in the early hours of today, 2nd January, 2022”, he said.

Ambassador Arapaja said “Baba, who is a good advocate of human development, unity and progress for many years, would definitely be missed. His impacts on our journey, as a lover of Ibadan, Oyo State and the entire Yoruba race can never be overemphasised. Indeed, Baba was a great bridge builder.

“My deepest condolences to the immediate family, the entire Olubadan in council, Oyo State Government and the entire Ibadan for this great loss, may God be our strength and give his family fortitude to bear the loss. May Allah grant his soul Al-jannatu firdaus.”

Similarly, the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo state, Akin Oke, also mourned the passing away of the Olubadan.

Oke described the late traditional ruler as a passionate and visionary leader who lived a well-spent life.

“He had a humble beginning and rose to the pinnacle of his career and became very successful.

“He was a very good man with a large heart and compassion; we pray to God to forgive him; be with his immediate family and the entire Ibadan land. The death of Kabiyesi is indeed a great loss to us all,’’ he said.

The UCH has released the remains of the traditional ruler to his family members and may be buried according to Islamic rites later on Sunday.