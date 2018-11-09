Olujimi calls for rebuilding of Ekiti PDP, reconciliation moves

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi has asked residents, especially members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti state to remain calm, law-abiding and prayerful in the face of the ongoing impasse that has rocked the party since the PDP lost the July 14 guber polls.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the senator, Chief Sanya Atofarati, she expressed his appreciation to party members and supporters for what he described as their show of loyalty following her adoption as Leader of the party, PDP, in Ekiti State.

However, Chief Atofarati expressed optimism that the PDP under the leadership of Olujimi will experience uncommon democratic leadership where every opinion will count and every interest will be considered to enable the party come out stronger, victorious and more united.

“As we speak, Senator Olujimi has commenced reconciliation process to bring back all aggrieved members who left the party for one reason or the other and, especially, those who are in the party today but are uncomfortable with its management. They have been talking to us and efforts are in top gear to ensure collectivism is applied this time.

” I, therefore, use this medium to plead with the likes of Senator Awoyelu, Surveyor Biodun Aluko, Ambassador Dare Bejide, Chief Tunde Adeniran, Mr Bisi Omoyeni, Barr. Hon. Tunji Ogunniyi, Hon. Kola Adefemi amongst others.

These are leaders who are pioneers of PDP and have sacrificed and contributed immensely to the growth of our party but today, many of them have been neglected for reasons unknown. But the Olujimi leadership will resuscitate the party.” Atofarati said.

APC candidate laments destruction of party billboards

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia North constituency, Nwabueze Onwuneme, has cried out over alleged vandalization of opposition politicians’ billboards, posters and banners in Umuahia, the state capital.

The candidate alleged that the vandalisation of the party’s posters and other advertising elements of the party’s candidates were destroyed by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state.

Onwuneme, who stated this yesterday, described the act as barbaric and witch-hunting and undemocratic.

He accused the Majority Leader of the Abia House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, of ordering thugs to destroy all billboards belonging to the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, and himself.

“Intelligence report getting to me states that the majority leader of the Abia state House of Assembly has ordered the vandalization of my banners and billboard.

“This directive is wicked and deliberate ‘slaughter’ of the opposition parties and candidates in Abia and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP also ordered that all APC’s candidates’ billboards, most especially the ones that have President Buhari all over the state, be pulled down.”

The candidate appealed to security agencies to call members of the ruling PDP in the state to order.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.