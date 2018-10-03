Olujimi emerges PDP Ekiti South senatorial candidate

Senate Minority Whip, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, has clinched the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Ekiti South senatorial district ahead of the February National Assembly election. Olujimi was elected by affirmation by delegates from all the six local government areas that make up the senatorial district at a primary conducted in Ikere Ekiti yesterday. Party leaders and delegates from Ekiti Southwest, Ikere, Ise/Orun, Emure, Gbonyin and Ekiti East local government areas elected Olujimi by voice vote. The shadow poll was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), security agencies and journalists. The primary was conducted by Ekiti PDP Women Leader, Mrs. Yemisi Afolabi, on behalf of the panel from the party’s national secretariat. Mrs. Afolabi explained that panel members’ flight had a delay saying she had the permission of the panel to conduct the primary. Speaking shortly after winning the PDP ticket to seek a re-election, Olujimi appreciated party members for the confidence reposed in her promising to do more for the senatorial zone if elected at the general election. The former Ekiti Deputy Governor urged party members to be more united to ensure victory at the election. According to her, she has succeeded in bringing visibility to Ekiti South and attracted more projects there in the last three and half years and empowered the constituents. The senator urged party members and people of the district to guard their votes at the general elections to ensure that their votes count. She called on INEC to conduct credible polls next year to win back the confidence of the electorate in the ballot box criticising the electoral umpire’s handling of the last governorship poll in Osun state. (Premium Times)

